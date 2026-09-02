Assam: Dima Hasao to join nationwide ‘Vande Mataram’ singing on September 25

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao will join the nationwide observance marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, with students and members of the public set to sing the national song simultaneously with participants across the country on September 25.

The programme will bring together students and teachers of 11 Saraswati Vidya Mandirs in the district, besides parents and students from other schools. The initiative is aimed at taking the observance beyond school campuses and reaching both urban and rural areas of Dima Hasao.

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