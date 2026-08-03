NCHAC charts long-term roadmap to empower Dimasa community, language and heritage in Dima Hasao

A Correspondent

HAFLONG: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa on Sunday announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening the Dimasa community through the promotion of its language, culture, constitutional rights, education, and socio-economic development.

Addressing a press conference in Haflong, Gorlosa said the Council is committed to implementing long-term programmes to build a more united, educated, and self-reliant Dimasa society while preserving its rich cultural heritage.

As part of the new initiatives, he announced that government officials, council members, and retired officials will visit villages across Dima Hasao once every month to conduct awareness programmes on the Dimasa language, culture, and education.

In addition, weekly discussions focusing on Dimasa history, traditions, and folk dances will be organized to encourage greater participation among the younger generation.

The CEM described the Assam Government’s recent decision to make the use of the Dimasa language mandatory, alongside English, for official work in Dima Hasao as a historic milestone. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for the decision, saying it would significantly contribute to the preservation and promotion of the community’s linguistic heritage.

Highlighting educational progress, Gorlosa said Dimasa language textbooks have now been introduced from Classes IV to XII, while students in Classes IX and X are studying Dimasa as their mother tongue.

He further stated that several development projects are currently underway across Dima Hasao in the fields of education, healthcare, road connectivity, infrastructure, skill development, and self-employment. The Council, he said, is working in coordination with various government departments to improve the quality of life in the hill district.

Calling for unity, Gorlosa urged community organisations, intellectuals, senior citizens, and youth to work together for the overall progress of the Dimasa society. He emphasized that active public participation would be essential in achieving sustainable social and economic development.

Referring to recent controversies surrounding the Dimasa community, the CEM clarified that every decision of the Council would be taken strictly in accordance with the Constitution, the law, and public interest. He reiterated that maintaining peace, communal harmony, and inclusive development in Dima Hasao would remain the council’s highest priority.

During the press conference, Gorlosa also announced that a grand commemorative programme marking 450 years of the Dimasa Kingdom would be held in Maibang on August 12.

He said that before the sixteenth century, Dimapur served as the capital of the Dimasa Kingdom, while Maibang later became its seat of administration before the capital shifted to Khaspur. According to him, an inscription at the historic Dimasa Roy Palace in Maibang records the 450-year history of the Dimasa Kingdom, and the upcoming event will celebrate this historic occasion while honouring the community’s rich legacy.

Also read: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) chief inaugurates Dimasa cultural centre