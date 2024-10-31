Assam: Dimasa People’s Council Former DHD chief President Dilip Nunisa Acquitted of All Charges

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Former DHD chief and present president of Dimasa People’s Council Dilip Nunisa conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Government of Assam and others as he was acquitted from all the cases against him as chairman of Dima Halam Daogah on Tuesday.

Nunisa in a press meet held at Nothao on Tuesday informed that all the cases against him as chairman of DHD were dismissed but many of his cadres, sympathisers, public relations officers are yet to be acquitted till date. Therefore he fervently appealed to the government of India, Government of Assam to reconsider for the cases against cadres, sympathisers, public relations officers.

He added that 44 highways were to be built under the MoS, along with numerous other infrastructure development and cultural projects, but it was somewhat disheartening that just 10% of the MoS provisions had been fulfilled. For example the construction of S R Thaosen media centre at Dibarai and Dimasa Bhawan in Delhi are yet to be completed.

Furthermore, Nunisa said after twelve years of signing of MoS, the implementation of development works under Mos is yet to gain momentum. Under the above circumstances Nunisa urged upon the Government of India, Government of Assam and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council to implement all the clauses of MoS in letter and spirit.

