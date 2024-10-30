AJP Sends Memorandum To ECI Condemning Political Violence In Samaguri

GUWAHATI: In response to the recent election-related violence in Assam's Samaguri constituency, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has formally sent a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging swift action to address and prevent further political violence in the lead-up to the by-elections on November 13.

The AJP memorandum condemns the killing of BJP worker Bipul Saikia, whose death resulted from clashes allegedly involving supporters of the BJP and Congress.

Led by AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, the memorandum calls for urgent measures to restore peace, emphasizing the need to uphold the democratic process in Assam.