AJP Sends Memorandum To ECI Condemning Political Violence In Samaguri

GUWAHATI: In response to the recent election-related violence in Assam's Samaguri constituency, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has formally sent a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging swift action to address and prevent further political violence in the lead-up to the by-elections on November 13.
The AJP memorandum condemns the killing of BJP worker Bipul Saikia, whose death resulted from clashes allegedly involving supporters of the BJP and Congress.
Led by AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, the memorandum calls for urgent measures to restore peace, emphasizing the need to uphold the democratic process in Assam.
Political differences should never escalate to violence," Gogoi stated, highlighting that this trend has surfaced over recent years, altering Assam’s political landscape from one historically marked by peaceful political engagement.
The party contends that such incidents of violence reflect a concerning shift under the BJP’s eight-year tenure in Assam, jeopardizing the state's culture of respectful political discourse.
In its appeal to the ECI, the AJP seeks immediate steps to arrest those responsible for Saikia’s death and increase security in Samaguri and other sensitive constituencies.
The party also calls for an impartial investigation to hold accountable all parties involved, regardless of political affiliation. The memorandum underscores that a failure to act swiftly could harm public trust in the integrity of Assam’s electoral process and compromise the state’s democratic heritage.
AJP leaders reiterated that Assam’s citizens deserve the right to participate in the democratic process free from fear, asserting that safeguarding peace during elections is essential for maintaining confidence in the system.
The AJP hopes the ECI will respond promptly to their concerns and ensure that the election environment remains secure and fair, safeguarding Assam’s democratic values and commitment to peaceful political engagement.
