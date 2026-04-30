NDA rift surfaces in Bongaigaon as Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader alleges BJP sabotage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Tensions within the NDA alliance have come to the forefront during the ongoing election campaign in Bongaigaon. Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, a senior AGP leader, on Wednesday alleged that some BJP leaders and workers in the district have acted against the alliance’s interests.

According to him, the chairman of Bongaigaon Municipality and the chairman of the Development Authority, both from the BJP, campaigned in favour of an independent candidate in the constituency. He claimed that such actions have “broken the cohesion of the NDA alliance” in the area. Choudhury further said that a section of BJP workers, who had wanted a BJP candidate instead of the NDA-nominated AGP candidate in Bongaigaon LAC, have “betrayed the trust” of the alliance.

His remarks came shortly after BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass also alleged internal sabotage in the election, stating that some party cadres had worked against him.

“I know some BJP cadres were not happy with us. They wanted a BJP candidate from the NDA in Bongaigaon. But we, the AGP, got the ticket from the alliance, so they are unhappy. However, their number is very small. We will definitely win,” Choudhury said.

He also expressed confidence about the outcome, adding, “We are not thinking about whether we will win or not. We are only calculating how much our margin over the second candidate will increase.”

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