Assam Government Increases Dearness Allowance For State Government Employees By 3 Percent

GUWAHATI: In a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the government employees will receive a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), from the current 50 per cent to 53 per cent of their basic salary.

The Assam CM, while addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting, informed that the DA hike will be retroactively effective from July this year.

The DA arrears will be disbursed in monthly installments between December and March, with the government providing 25 per cent of the amount each month.

CM Sarma said that this increase in the DA is a Diwali gift to government employees.