Assam: Director of Salonah Tea Estate Arrested Following Worker Protest

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic turn of events at the Salonah tea estate in Kaliabor, a protest erupted as workers gathered in front of the director's office, demanding justice for a fellow worker allegedly assaulted by the factory manager.
"The factory manager physically assaulted one worker while on duty. Without any reason, he got beaten up and that's why we are staging a protest here. We demand the accused should get proper punishment," one protester stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
The incident, which sparked the protest, involved alleged misbehavior by the mill house manager towards a laborer, leading to a swift escalation of tensions. Concerned about the volatile situation, the police were called in to manage and diffuse the unrest.
The sub-divisional police officer of Kaliabor intervened to restore calm but faced adamant demands from the workers for the arrest of the mill house manager. Responding to the pressure, the police took a surprising step by arresting Shubham Parmar, the director of the mill house.
The decision to arrest the director has sent shockwaves through the local community and the broader industry. Many are calling for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that justice is served and to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.
The actions taken by the police reflect a growing awareness and intolerance towards the abuse and mistreatment of workers in the tea industry. It also underscores the importance of fair labor practices and the need for accountability at all levels of management.
As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of workers while upholding the principles of justice and fairness in the workplace.
About Kaliabor:
Kaliabor, located in the Nagaon district of Assam, lies approximately 48 km east of Nagaon town. It holds historical significance as the former headquarters of the Borphukans during the Ahom era. Positioned centrally within Assam, Kaliabor is bordered to the north by the Brahmaputra River, to the south by the hills of Karbi Anglong district, to the east by Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, and to the west by Samaguri in Nagaon Sadar Sub-Division.
Known as the "rice bowl of Assam," Kaliabor is a key location in Assam's history. Its name, "Kaliabor," is derived from the Tai language's "Tun-Rung-Dam," meaning 'A Place of Black Big Trees' (Tun = Tree, Rung = Big, Dam = Black).
Kaliabor is renowned for its diverse tourist attractions, encompassing both religious and natural wonders. Noteworthy religious sites include Bharali Namghar, Kamakhya Temple, and Hatimura Durga Temple, adding to the cultural and spiritual richness of the region.
