Assam: Director of Salonah Tea Estate Arrested Following Worker Protest

GUWAHATI: In a dramatic turn of events at the Salonah tea estate in Kaliabor, a protest erupted as workers gathered in front of the director's office, demanding justice for a fellow worker allegedly assaulted by the factory manager.

"The factory manager physically assaulted one worker while on duty. Without any reason, he got beaten up and that's why we are staging a protest here. We demand the accused should get proper punishment," one protester stated, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The incident, which sparked the protest, involved alleged misbehavior by the mill house manager towards a laborer, leading to a swift escalation of tensions. Concerned about the volatile situation, the police were called in to manage and diffuse the unrest.