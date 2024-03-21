Assam: Major ISIS India Leader Captured in Dhubri alongside Accomplice

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Special Task Force (STF) has captured two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Dhubri, India. Among those apprehended is Haris Farooqi, the alleged head of ISIS operations in India, along with his associate Anurag Singh.

The STF carried out a meticulously planned operation in Dhubri district, resulting in the successful arrest of Farooqi and Singh. The two accused were reportedly attempting to evade capture by crossing the international border and were ultimately apprehended in Dharmosala.

Both Farooqi and Singh are wanted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. Their capture marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism in India.