Assam: Major ISIS India Leader Captured in Dhubri alongside Accomplice

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, the Special Task Force (STF) has captured two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Dhubri, India. Among those apprehended is Haris Farooqi, the alleged head of ISIS operations in India, along with his associate Anurag Singh.
The STF carried out a meticulously planned operation in Dhubri district, resulting in the successful arrest of Farooqi and Singh. The two accused were reportedly attempting to evade capture by crossing the international border and were ultimately apprehended in Dharmosala.
Both Farooqi and Singh are wanted by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities. Their capture marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism in India.
Authorities are currently interrogating the two suspects to gather more information about their activities and connections within the terrorist network. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the region.
The capture of these high-ranking ISIS leaders is a major victory in the ongoing battle against terrorism.
It demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated efforts by security agencies to track down and apprehend individuals involved in terrorist activities, safeguarding the security and stability of the region.
About Dharmosala:
According to the 2011 Census, the village of Dharmoshala Pt IV has a location code of 280976. It falls within the Dhubri subdivision of the Dhubri district in Assam, India. Dharmoshala Pt IV is located 16 kilometers away from Dhubri, which serves as both the district and sub-district headquarters for the village. The gram panchayat of Dharmoshala Pt IV village is Dharmasala, according to 2009 statistics.
The total geographical area of the village is 158.57 hectares. The village has a population of 2,898 individuals, comprising 1,505 males and 1,393 females. The literacy rate in Dharmoshala Pt IV is 45.34%, with 49.10% of males and 41.28% of females being literate. There are approximately 551 houses in the village, and the locality's pin code is 783324.
For major economic activities, the nearest town to Dharmoshala Pt IV is Dhubri, which is approximately 16 kilometers away.
