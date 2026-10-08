Assam: Discussion on Indian Constitution and Ancient Legal Traditions held at Nalbari Law College

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A significant academic discussion on the relationship between the philosophy of the Indian Constitution and ancient Indian classical-legal traditions was organised at Nalbari Law College on Wednesday.

The programme, titled 'Understanding the Philosophy of the Indian Constitution through the Ancient Indian Classical-Legal Matrix,' was organised by the Department of Ancient Indian Jurisprudence of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBBSAASU) in collaboration with Nalbari Law College. Vice-Chancellor of KBBSAASU, Professor (Dr) Prahlad R Joshi, attended the programme as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted various dimensions of the philosophy of the Indian Constitution and its relationship with the ancient Indian knowledge tradition.

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