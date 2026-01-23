Assam: DISHA meeting held in Sonitpur district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of Sonitpur district was held on Thursday at the Convention Centre Batamari, Tezpur, under the chairmanship of the Member of Parliament from Sonitpur Lok Sabha Constituency, Ranjit Dutta.

Thursday's meeting is the first DISHA meeting of the year 2026. The meeting was attended by MLA of Naduar Padma Hazarika, District Commissioner of Sonitpur Ananda Kumar Das, Vice-Chairperson of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Hitesh Baruah, District Development Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Jayanta Kumar Borah, additional district commissioners, and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the MP reviewed the progress of various flagship schemes of the government being implemented in the district. The meeting commenced with a review of the Action Taken Report on the decisions adopted in the previous DISHA meeting, followed by detailed discussions on schemes under departments such as Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Women and Child Development, PWD (Buildings and Roads), Health, Education, Agriculture, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Labour, District Industries and Commerce Centre, Forest, Excise, and APDCL, among others.

Detailed discussions were also held on the status of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Awaas+ 2024 survey, Jal Jeevan Mission schemes, PM Vishwakarma, CMAAA, paddy procurement, Asom Mala, construction of Model Anganwadi Centres, distribution of free bicycles to eligible students, AADHAAR registration in both rural and urban areas, Orunodoi, MMUA scheme, Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme, and ration card coverage.

Concerned officials were directed to accord special priority to social welfare issues, including land and electrification matters in FRC villages, maintenance of service roads for the Mission Chariali Flyover, and strengthening of the health sector. Discussions were also held on the progress of construction of Model Tea Garden Schools and rationalization of teachers.

