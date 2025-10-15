MP Ranjit Dutta chairs first DISHA meeting in Sonitpur, reviews key development schemes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) of Sonitpur district was held on October 13, at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament from Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, Ranjit Dutta.

Monday’s DISHA meeting was the first under the chairmanship of the MP after his election to the seat and was attended by MLAs Prithiraj Rava (Tezpur LAC), Ganesh Kumar Limbu (Barchalla LAC), and Krishna Kamal Tanti (Rangapara LAC), District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, Chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Manisha Upadhyaya, Vice-Chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Hitesh Baruah, CEO, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, and others.

During the meeting, the MP reviewed the progress of various flagship schemes of the government being implemented in the district. The meeting began with a review of the Action Taken Report on decisions adopted in the previous DISHA meeting, followed by detailed discussions on schemes under departments such as Panchayat & Rural Development, PHE, Women and Child Development, PWD (Buildings & Roads), Health, Education, Agriculture, FPD&CA, DoHUA, Labour, DICC, Forest, Excise, and APDCL, among others.

Detailed discussions were also held on the status of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and AwaasPlus 2024 survey, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes, registration of workers under the Nirman Sakhi portal, PM Vishwakarma, CMAAA, PM-KISAN, PMGSY, Asom Mala, construction of Model Anganwadi Centres, and Ration Card coverage.

