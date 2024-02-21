Srimanta Sankardev University concludes 10th University Week Awards Ceremony in Dhubri

DHUBRI: The 10th University Week Awards Ceremony was held at Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva University recently. The programme was anchored by Associate Prof. Hiranya Kumar Bora, Department of Assamese while Dhubri District Transport Officer, Purbi Kalita unveiled the wall magazine ‘Charaivati’ prepared by the students of the university and delivered inspirational speeches to the students.

The Registrar of the University, Prof. Mrinal Kumar Bora delivered the inaugural address and released the second issue of the handwritten magazine ‘Anuranan’ prepared by the students.

The meeting was also attended by Director of Sankari Sanskriti Project Dr. Dwijendra Nath Bhakat, Director of Chhaigaon College, Dr. Dipali Dutta, Ajmal Senior Secondary School, Gauripur Professor Dr. Lavanya Bhakat and Shankari Culture as invited guests. Prizes and awards among the winners of various events held during the University Week were distributed. Artist of the Week, Amio Kumar Pradhani, Best Participant, Nasifa Zaman and Devayani Paul and many other students of fourth semester clinched the awards during University Week were also given away.

