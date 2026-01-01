Assam: District Development Committee Meeting held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Development Committee was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by the District Development Commissioner, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Jayanta Kumar Borah, Additional District Commissioner Kuldeep Hazarika, along with Heads of Departments of Sonitpur district.

At the outset, the District Commissioner emphasized the need for continuous improvement and innovation in developmental efforts, with a focus on achieving district-level targets in alignment with state and central benchmarks. Special emphasis was laid on the performance of the Health Department, particularly in key areas such as child and maternal mortality rates, immunization coverage, and institutional deliveries. The District Commissioner directed the District Immunisation Officer to initiate special vaccination awareness camps in vulnerable areas where vaccine resistance has been identified.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing works under the Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), including projects under the Asom Mala initiative, Tea Garden Model Schools, and Jagannath Community Halls. Embankment restoration works being undertaken by the Tezpur Water Resources Division were also discussed.

Further, the district’s demand, supply, and production of fish were reviewed with the Fisheries Department. Joint inspections conducted by the department along with officials from Legal Metrology and the Food Safety Officers at Kekurapool, Parua, and Mahabhairab markets were also discussed, particularly with regard to formalin testing and ensuring accurate weights and measures. Additionally, a special discussion was held on strengthening coordination between the Forest Department and other concerned departments in the context of project implementation and related issues.

The District Commissioner reiterated that all departmental heads must ensure efficient implementation and timely completion of schemes under their respective jurisdictions. He stressed the importance of sincerity, coordination, and full commitment from all departments to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries. He further assured that the district administration will continue to extend all necessary support to departments and work proactively to resolve any challenges that may arise.

Also Read: DDC meeting reviews key schemes in Sivasagar