District Development Committee (DDC) meeting reviews key schemes in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting for the months of November and December of the current year was held on Tuesday at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sivasagar. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Aayush Garg, and was attended by heads of various government departments.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of the functioning and progress of works of all government departments, including Panchayat & Rural Development, Agriculture, Education, Health, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Public Health Engineering, Transport, Women and Child Development, Urban Development, Power, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Industries and Commerce, Water Resources, Irrigation, and Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, among others. The progress of implementation of key government schemes in the district was also thoroughly assessed.

The District Commissioner directed departmental heads to ensure timely completion of departmental schemes and works while maintaining quality standards. Emphasis was also laid on strengthening inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective implementation of welfare-oriented schemes for the benefit of the public.

