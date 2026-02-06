Assam: District Development Committee Meeting held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Development Committee was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad Jayanta Kumar Borah, additional district commissioners Kuldip Hazarika and James Aind, along with heads of departments of Sonitpur district.

At the outset, the district commissioner emphasized the need for continuous improvement and timely completion of projects. Thursday’s meeting focused on interdepartmental coordination wherever required and necessary for proper implementation of schemes. The meeting led by the district commissioner also looked into sorting out any issues or bottlenecks faced by the departments in effective execution of their respective works including land acquisition matters under PWD Roads, fund disbursement for projects, and tackling instances of slow progress in concerned projects amongst others. The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing works under the Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), including projects under the Asom Mala initiative and Jagannath Community Centres. Projects undertaken by the Tezpur Water Resources Division were also discussed. The progress and status of flagship schemes under various departments was also looked into.

The district commissioner reiterated that all departmental heads must ensure efficient implementation and timely completion of schemes under their respective jurisdictions.

