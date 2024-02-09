Assam: District Election Department Unveils Final Voter List for Mankachar Constituency No. 11

SOUTH SALMARA: In a pivotal development for the electoral landscape of South Salmara Mankachar district, an emergency meeting of the district election department unfolded at the auditorium of the Handloom and Textile Office, Hatsingimari. The esteemed gathering, led by District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, convened to unveil the much-anticipated final voter list for Mankachar constituency no. 11 in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The auditorium witnessed a significant turnout, with district electoral officers and party representatives from diverse political affiliations converging to partake in this crucial electoral update. District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, a prominent figure in the administrative realm, took the lead in disseminating essential information regarding the final list of voters for the impending electoral cycle.

The focus of the meeting was the revelation of the comprehensive voter list for the year 2024, a critical document that serves as the backbone of the democratic process. The district election officer, in an address to the assembled attendees, shed light on the meticulous process undertaken to compile and finalize the list. The culmination of this effort was unveiled at the meeting, marking a significant milestone in the electoral preparations for Mankachar constituency no. 11.

An overview of the statistics revealed that Mankachar constituency no. 11 boasts a substantial electoral landscape, comprising a total of 347 polling stations. The gender distribution among the voters indicated a balanced participation, with 149,845 male voters and 147,047 female voters. This collectively sums up to a formidable total of 296,895 electors set to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming elections.

Emphasizing the importance of transparency and accuracy in the electoral process, District Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta affirmed the commitment of the district election department to uphold the democratic values that form the bedrock of the nation. The release of the final voter list for 2024 stands as a testament to the meticulous planning and execution undertaken to ensure a fair and democratic electoral process in Mankachar constituency no. 11.