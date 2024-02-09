Assam: Govt to file FIR against schools for uniform irregularities

ASSAM: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that government will pursue legal measures against state-run schools found to be involved in irregularities concerning the provision of school uniforms and mid-day meal to students.

CM Sarma informed the state assembly that his government would initiate a mission following the Lok Sabha polls to overhaul the system, ensuring that school children receive high-quality uniforms along with hygiene and nutritious mid-day meals.

"Every year we provide funds for uniforms. When I paid a visit to different districts earlier, I found that while some school uniforms were good, on the other hand, the standards of some school uniforms were very bad," he said.