Assam: Govt to file FIR against schools for uniform irregularities

ASSAM: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that government will pursue legal measures against state-run schools found to be involved in irregularities concerning the provision of school uniforms and mid-day meal to students.
CM Sarma informed the state assembly that his government would initiate a mission following the Lok Sabha polls to overhaul the system, ensuring that school children receive high-quality uniforms along with hygiene and nutritious mid-day meals.
"Every year we provide funds for uniforms. When I paid a visit to different districts earlier, I found that while some school uniforms were good, on the other hand, the standards of some school uniforms were very bad," he said.
Recognizing the varying standards of school uniforms, Sarma encouraged MLAs to assess the quality of uniforms in schools within their constituencies and report any instances of substandard quality.
He further emphasized the importance of tackling these issues to uphold the integrity of the education system, pledging to establish public committees for scrutiny and improvement after the elections.
"This time, we will file FIRs against the irregularities and those involved in it. We will start taking action after Lok Sabha elections," he added.
AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam raised the matter when BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar posed a question about irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme.