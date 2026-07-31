Assam District Hub Marks World Day Against Trafficking with Call to Tackle Human Trafficking and Witch-Hunting

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: On the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2026, an awareness programme was organised on Thursday by Sankalp: District Hub for Empowerment of Women, under the Women & Child Development Department, Assam, at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup. Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner, Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra highlighted the possible causes of human trafficking and witch-hunting. Stressing the need for preventive measures, he called upon all stakeholders to identify trafficking prone and vulnerable areas, intensify awareness campaigns, and promote education as an effective tool to combat these social evils.

Also Read: Kamrup DC urges united fight against human trafficking and witch-hunting