Assam: District-level launch of SAANS campaign in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Under the aegis of the District Health Society, Dibrugarh, the district-level SAANS campaign - Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully - was launched on Friday at Dibrugarh State Dispensary.

The main objective of this campaign is to prevent deaths among children below 5 years of age due to pneumonia and to save children's lives through timely detection, treatment, and awareness.

The programme was attended by the Joint Director of Health Services, Dibrugarh, Dr Saumendra Kumar Bhagawati; SDM&HO - Public Health, Dr Dimpy Barthakur; District Media Expert Daiizee Gogoi; ABPM of Dibrugarh State Dispensary Basanta Bordoloi; Secretarial Assistant cum Accountant of Dibrugarh State Dispensary Bishnu Bhuchal; ASHA workers, and officers and staff of the Health Department.