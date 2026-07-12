Dibrugarh Launches District-Wide Campaign on World Population Day to Promote Family Planning and Healthy Birth Spacing

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: World Population Day was observed at Dibrugarh Civil Hospital with the theme, ‘Prevent Unintended Pregnancies and Ensure Healthy Birth Spacing for Better Maternal and Child Health.’ The programme marked the beginning of a district-wide awareness campaign that will continue until July 18.

The observance was organised under the supervision of Additional District Commissioner Pranjal Baruah, who is in charge of the district’s Health Department. As part of the campaign, the Health Department will conduct extensive awareness programmes across Dibrugarh district to promote family planning and reproductive health.

On the occasion, three ASHA workers from the Dibrugarh Urban Health area—Nazrin Nisha, Jahana Begum, and Saina Bhumij—were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in promoting temporary family planning methods, encouraging healthy birth spacing, and achieving significant performance in incentive claims under various family planning programmes.

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