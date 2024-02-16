Assam: District Level RSETI advisory committee meet held in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The District Level RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) Advisory Committee (DLRAC) meeting was held in Lakhimpur on Tuesday. The event was organized in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the management of Bijit Borah, the Director of RSETI of Punjab National Bank and Convener of DLRAC. The meeting was chaired by Utpal Borah, the District Development Commissioner of Lakhimpur.

The meeting began with the review and approval of the minute of the last DLRAC meeting held on November 21, last year. Then the Director of RSETI Bijit Borah apprised the RSETI Advisory Committee members about the progress of the works performed in the past days as per the last meeting minute. The Director briefed the important points of the minutes of last DLRAC meeting and steps taken thereof.

In the meeting, the District Development Commissioner instructed the Lead District Bank Manager of Lakhimpur to initiate effective steps to mitigate the problems faced by the RSETI trainees during the process of attaining loans from banks in order to generate their employment after the completion of their training. After detailed discussion regarding the issues the District Development Commissioner called upon the managers of various banks in the district to cooperate with the Lead District Bank Manager. He also urged all in the meeting to extend their cooperation for smooth conduct of the training for the unemployed youths in the upcoming days. In the same meeting, detailed discussion was held over the Annual Performance Report of the last financial year, till January 31, and 2024-25 budget of the DLRAC. On the other hand, Lakhimpur District Consultative Committee meeting was also organized in the conference hall of the Office of District Commissioner’s on the same day. It was held under the management of Lead District Bank Manager Madhav Saikia. The meeting was attended by the representative of Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, representative of Dhakuakhana MLA-Braja Kumar Doley, RBI representative Chiranjib Deka, DDC Utpal Borah along with managers of various commercial banks.

