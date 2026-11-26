OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A district-level science competition and annual convention of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Bongaigaon, was held at Birjhora College on Wednesday.

Students from various schools under five development blocks-Tapattary, Manikpur, Srijangram, Dangtol, and Boitamari-participated in the event.

Several competitions, including science model making, poster drawing, idea presentation, and extempore speech, were organised. Students displayed their creativity and scientific knowledge by presenting innovative ideas and practical solutions to various social problems.