Bongaon Chola School to represent Assam at 53rd National Science Exhibition

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A student team from Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School in Golaghat district has brought laurels to the district by securing selection to represent Assam at the 53rd National Children’s Science Exhibition, organised by NCERT, which will be held at Old Port Ground in Puducherry from December 14 to 19.

In the first phase, 13 science models were shortlisted from among 215 models presented by different districts of Assam at the 36th State-Level Children’s Science Exhibition–2026, organised by SCERT, Assam. These models were recommended for the 53rd National Children’s Science Exhibition–2026 organised by NCERT, New Delhi. In the final selection, four schools from Assam, including Bongaon Chola Higher Secondary School, have been selected to represent the state at the national-level exhibition.

The science model was developed by two Class IX students, Himanshu Phukan and Dipankar Bora, under the guidance of the school’s science teachers, Pankaj Bora and Niharika Bahai.

According to the school’s in-charge principal, Girimallika Saikia, the science model was developed under the sub-theme “Green Energy”. The school received official confirmation of its selection through an email from the Department of Science and Mathematics Education, NCERT, New Delhi. An invitation letter has also been sent to the school, inviting the students to participate in the exhibition and showcase their model.