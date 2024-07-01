Assam: District-level science model competition concludes in Nagaon

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a bid to promote scientific awareness and advocate for altruistic contributions, the Elora Vigyaan Mancha, Nagaon Branch, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Nowgong College (Autonomous), successfully organised a significant district-level science model competition at Nowgong College (Autonomous) on Saturday last Over 300 students, educators, and research scholars from educational institutions across Nagaon district participated in the competition here.

As a part of the district science conference, a popular talk on “the importance of organ and body donation” was also organised, where noted physician Dr. Mihir Kumar Goswami, principal of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, spoke passionately on ‘the need for organ and body donation’.

Dr. Goswami underscored the critical shortage of donors in India and emphasised the profound impact of blood, organ, and body donations on healthcare advancements.

The competition showcased innovative science models created by 55 teams representing various educational institutions.

Professor Haliram Hazarika, former Head of Physics Department at Nowgong College, inaugurated the science model competition, setting the tone for a day of scientific exploration and discovery.

Dr Sarada Bhagawati, College of Fisheries, AAU, Dhrubajyoti Bora, Dr Rashmirekha Bora, and Dr Lalit Mohan Goswami from Nowgong College (autonomous) and Gunendra Chakraborty, Nagaon Government Boys’ School, appear as judges.

Addressing the gathering, Elora Vigyaan Mancha and Nagaon branch executive president Jajneswar Sharma encouraged students to cultivate a scientific mindset through active participation and the presentation of their scientific models.

The event was moderated by Dr. Bhuban Chandra Chutia, coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Nowgong College (autonomous), and presided over by Elora Vigyaan Mancha, president, Amarendra Nath Sharma.

Dr. Ranjit Kumar Majinder, principal in charge of Nowgong College (Autonomous), expressed gratitude to the organisers for their initiative in organising the science exhibition. He highlighted the importance of raising awareness about organ and body donation, citing it as a noble cause that benefits medical education and research.

During the event, the secretary of Elora Vigyaan Mancha, Satyajit Roy, acknowledged families who had donated bodies for medical purposes and presented them with certificates of recognition.

The ceremony also included the distribution of cash prizes sponsored by Dr. Sanjay Dey, Sutapa Basu, Satyajit Roy, and his wife Mina Paul, honouring outstanding participants in the science model competition. Pradip Agarwal, president; Ajay Mittal, secretary; and Mulchand Agarwal, treasurer of the Marwari Sanmilan, were present at the event. The day concluded with a commitment from all stakeholders to continue promoting scientific education and fostering a culture of giving through organ and body donation. The success of the conference underscored the community’s dedication to advancing scientific knowledge and humanitarian causes in Nagaon district, as asserted in a press note here.

