Tezpur University and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Launch Science Teachers Training Programme

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Government of Assam kick started a seven (7) days Science Teachers Training Programme for secondary level teachers of Government and Government Provincialised schools from June 18.

Aiming at enhancing the quality of science education in schools, the overall training will be organized for 1200 science teachers from the districts of Nagaon, Sonitpur, Morigaon, Hojai Udalguri, Jorhat, Golaghat, Biswanath and Darrang in two batches. TU faculty members shall be the resource persons for the training programme focusing on the subjects such as, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Communicative English and Education Pedagogy.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU explained the importance of the programme. “Every profession demands upgrade with time which is pivotal to 21st century, as it is the era of ever-evolving knowledge and technology,” the Vice Chancellor said. Teachers are the builders of the nation and therefore, teachers need to constantly upgrade their knowledge to refine their teaching methods, Prof Singh further added. Highlighting the programme objectives, Sangita Saikia, Officer on Special Duty, Samagra Shiksha Assam said that the programme is designed in such a way that teachers shall be imparted Innovative Teaching Methods.

Earlier explaining the programme structure and orientation, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar, program coordinator and Director, Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, TU said that participants shall be introduced to modern pedagogical techniques which makes science learning more engaging and effective.

