Assam: District-level youth parliament organized in relation to National Youth Parliament Festival 2024

NAGAON: In relation to the National Youth Parliament Festival 2024, Nehru Yuva Kendra Nagaon organized a virtual District Level Youth Parliament on Monday at the Youth Development Training Centre, Nagaon where participants from Nagaon, Hojai, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Golaghat took part.

The theme of the youth parliament was “Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation”. The youth parliament was inaugurated by Dr. Mriganka Saikia, Principal, Nagaon GNDG Commerce College in the presence of Randip Nandi, Nava Kumar Mahanta, Sapunti Bordoloi and Dipak Das who acted as jury members. At the opening, Deputy Director, NYKS P. Chakravarty welcomed all the participants, guests and jury members on behalf of Nehru Yuva Kendra Nagaon. The programme was conducted by Iqbal Bahar Choudhury, Accountant of NYK Nagaon. Two participants from each district were chosen to represent their respective districts at the State Level Youth Parliament. The winners declared at the end of the Youth Parliament are Anindita Bose and Niku Ghosh from Nagaon, Salma Begum and Raj Mazumdar from Hojai, Sabnam Suhana and Upasana Saikia from North Lakhimpur, Sabnam Nessa and Ashta Sharma from Dhemaji, Asmita Lahon and Sagorika Goswami from Golaghat.

The winners will participate at the State Level Youth Parliament and the first, second and third rank holders of the state level youth parliament will join National Youth Parliament at New Delhi. The three best speakers at national level will be awarded Rs. 2 lakh, Rs. 1.5 lakh, Rs. 1 lakh respectively and 2 consolation prize of Rs. 50,000/- each.

