Assam: Former librarian of THB College Suren Kalita, passes away

JAMUGURIHAT: Suren Kalita, a resident of Sesa Satra and former librarian of THB College, breathed his last due to old age-related ailments at his residence today. He was 78. Kalita, a familiar figure in the Jamugurihat area, was closely associated with many socio-cultural organisations in the greater Jamugurihat area. He was the founder librarian of THB College and superannuated as a head librarian in 2005. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Jamugurihat. He leaves behind his scientist daughter, Uddipana Kalita, who was a crew member of Mission Chandrayaan II, a son, and a host of relatives. Organisations and individuals, including THB College, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Naduar Press Club, Jamuguri branch of Sahitya Sanmilani, Natun Sahitya Parishad, and All Jamuguri Students' Union, among others, paid rich tributes to the mortal remains.

