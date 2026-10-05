Assam: District Loan Mela sanctions Rs 73.21 crore in Kokrajhar

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KOKRAJHAR: A district Loan Mela was organised by the District Administration, Kokrajhar, at the Bodofa Cultural Complex Auditorium on Sunday as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan, with participation from banks and financial institutions.

District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty said priority sector loans amounting to Rs 50.27 crore were sanctioned. He stressed the need for continued coordination so eligible beneficiaries have access to institutional credit and use it productively. He announced that Loan Melas would be organised quarterly to expand access to credit.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary welcomed the initiative, saying bringing banks and people together would help improve livelihoods. He assured the BTC Government's support and said similar initiatives could be taken up in other BTC districts. He emphasised that successful implementation required coordination among banks, government departments and beneficiaries, with loans used responsibly.

Of the Rs 50.27 crore sanctioned under the priority sector, ASRLM accounted for Rs 27.07 crore, Agriculture Rs 5.28 crore, DICC Rs 2.43 crore, Fishery and Animal Husbandry Rs 1.20 crore, PM Suryaghar Rs 2.44 crore, and MUDRA, PM SVA Nidhi and other schemes Rs 11.86 crore. Non-priority sector sanctions stood at Rs 22.94 crore, taking total sanctions to Rs 73.21 crore.

Representatives of 18 banks, including SBI, UCO Bank, Assam Gramin Bank, HDFC Bank and Union Bank of India, participated. BTC Executive Members, MLAs, MCLAs, ADCs and heads of line departments also attended.

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