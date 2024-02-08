Assam: District Magistrate-cum-district Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra issued a directive to prohibited smoking in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: Certain individuals and employees have tarnished the environment and dignity of the District Commissioner’s Office in Sonitpur district by littering and spitting. District Magistrate-cum-district Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra has issued a directive to safeguard public health and prevent potential diseases under the Prevention of Diseases Act, 1987. Under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, spitting and littering on office premises, walls, railings, toilets, etc., are strictly prohibited. Violators will face a fine of Rs. 200 for the first offense, and a fine of Rs. 500 for repeated offences.

