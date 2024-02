GORESWAR: Bapu Ram Boro, a senior journalist of Tamulpur district was felicitated by Axam Xahitya Xabha in its special session held Barpujiy in Morigaon district last week. Boro has been serving as local correspondent of Asomiya Khobar, Janambhumi and Jugasankha since inception.. He was felicitated by president of Axm Xahitya Xabha, Dr Suryakanta Hazarika in presence of state cabinet minister Ranjit Kumar Dass.

