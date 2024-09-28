Assam: District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting held in Cachar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Silchar: In a bid to ensure road safety, the Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, chaired a District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting. The meeting was attended by SP Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar; Santanu Ghose, the District Transport Officer (DTO) as well as officers from the PWD, NHIDCL.

Yadav presented a detailed analysis of road accident statistics from 2023 and 2024. Notably, the district had seen a significant reduction in road accidents this year. However, Yadav urged all departments to intensify their focus to ensure an even lower accident rate in the coming year.

The District Commissioner also stressed the importance of timely repairs of damaged roads, particularly those prone to accidents. He directed the PWD and NHIDCL to expedite road maintenance efforts, emphasizing the need for prompt action to ensure the safety of both commuters and pedestrians.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all departments to work cohesively in making Cachar’s roads safer and further reducing the number of accidents across the district.

