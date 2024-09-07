NHIDCL Faces Public Wrath in Silchar Over Poor Road Conditions; Locals Demand Proper Monitoring of Renovation Work

Silchar: Amid mass public resentment over the extremely dilapidated road conditions in the entire Silchar town, the NHIDCL authority faced the music when a delegation of the Pragatisheel Nagarik Mancha virtually gheraoed the Deputy General Manager of the national agency at his n chamber. The DGM Deoghari apparently failed to explain as to why no engineer of his agency was present to monitor the work being done late night without allegedly maintaining the basic quality configuration. Deoghari tried to pacify the agitated delegates with the assurance that if the work was not satisfactory, the payment of the contractor would be withheld. But the Mancha members ruled out this assurance with the counter question that not releasing the payment would not be the proper solution as this would not lessen the sufferings of the commuters. However, Deoghari finally assured them that the NHIDCL would depute their engineers on the site till the work was complete.

The state government sanctioned Rs 2.79 crore for the renovation of the Rangirkhari-Capital Point stretch of the national highway that connects Assam with Mizoram. The renovation works, which began on August 31, were done during the night, and that ignited public anger further as the construction company allegedly violated the prescribed configuration. MLA Dipayan Chakrabarty made an on-the-spot inspection on Wednesday night, but he was seen being accompanied by the contractor’s supervisors while none from the NHIDCL was present there. Following this, the Nagarik Mancha directly asked the DGM Deoghari either to monitor the quality of the work or they would be compelled to stall the renovation work.

