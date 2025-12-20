Assam: District Road Safety Committee Meeting held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das. The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur, Barun Purkayastha, Co-District Commissioner, Dhekiajuli Co-District, Dyotiva Bora, circle officer, Tezpur Revenue Circle, executive officer, Tezpur Municipal Board, member secretary, DRSC Sonitpur, along with other heads of departments and committee members.

The district commissioner stressed the importance of effective monitoring, crash site investigation, and analysis to reduce road accidents. Speeding and traffic rule violations, especially on Assam Mala roads, were discussed.

Taking note of the holiday and picnic season, the district commissioner directed the transport and excise departments to intensify inspections and enforcement drives, with special focus on drunk driving. He also instructed that road safety awareness programmes be conducted in colleges. The Inspector of Schools briefed the committee on ongoing school awareness campaigns and the weekly road safety oath taken by students during morning assemblies.

The issue of parking spaces was also reviewed, with directions to the Tezpur Municipal Board, PWD, and other concerned departments to conduct a detailed survey.

