Assam: Margherita Co-District Road Safety Committee (CDRSC) meeting held

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: At the backdrop of several road accidents, the meeting of the Margherita Co-District Road Safety Committee (CDRSC) was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, Rahul Doley, to review road safety concerns in the co-district.

The Digboi-Jagun and Digboi-Lekhapani corridors were identified as major accident-prone stretches. A joint inspection was conducted immediately after the meeting by the NHIDCL, PWD (Roads), Police, Excise, and Transport departments. At Satsang Vihar near the bridge, a crash barrier installation has been proposed and the estimate has already been submitted by PWD (Roads).

NHIDCL will install rumble strips and cat’s eyes by December 11 at Margherita AR&T School (near India Club), Namdang tea estate, Margherita Tinali, and Ledo Natun Line, Itakhula. Road markings will also be taken up at all identified locations. Cutting of roadside vegetation by Municipal Boards, PWD (Roads) and NHIDCL was also directed to ensure clear visibility. With the picnic season approaching, concerns were raised over overcrowded vehicles and roadside liquor consumption. The Motor Vehicle Inspector was directed to identify major picnic spots and launch awareness drives through banners and signage, while the Deputy Superintendent of Excise was instructed to intensify enforcement against illegal liquor. To strengthen enforcement, the MVI was directed to shift selected operations to night-time and submit a detailed NAKA checking plan. NHIDCL, PWD (Roads), and PWD (NH) were directed to submit road furniture estimates as per prescribed standards. The CDSP, Margherita, will submit a strategic night-time ambulance deployment plan for immediate implementation by the SDM&HO. Pritom Gogoi, Assistant Commissioner, Margherita, was entrusted with a survey of potholes across major road stretches, while the Executive Officer, Margherita Municipal Board, will conduct similar surveys within municipal areas.

