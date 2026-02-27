Assam: District Road Safety Committee Meeting held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Sonitpur, was held on Thursday at Conference Hall-I of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was presided over by the District Development Commissioner, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, in the presence of Additional District Commissioner James Aind, Additional Superintendent of Police Satkhokai Changsan, chairperson of Tezpur Municipal Board, chairperson of Tezpur Development Authority, DRSC Member Secretary, and other members of the committee.

At the outset, the committee reviewed the status of action taken as per the minutes of the previous meeting. The Transport Department informed the house that several initiatives were undertaken during January 2026 as part of Road Safety Month, including intensified road safety awareness campaigns and installation of appropriate signages at vulnerable locations across the district.

Detailed discussions were held on rationalizing the installation of speed breakers throughout the district, with emphasis on adopting a systematic and technically sound approach to ensure road safety without causing inconvenience to commuters. Special emphasis was laid on awareness with respect to the Asom Mala road stretch in Singri.

The Education Department briefed the committee on the ‘Chota Cop’ initiative and other road safety awareness programmes being conducted in schools to sensitize students at an early age. The meeting also deliberated on the monitoring and regulation of movement of e-rickshaws and dumper trucks within the district to prevent traffic violations and accidents.

As per data available on the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) platform, 52 road accidents have been recorded in Sonitpur district so far in February 2026, including 6 fatal incidents. In comparison, during January 2026, 93 road accidents were recorded in the district, including 16 fatal incidents.

Also Read: DRSC meeting reviews road accident scenario in Darrang