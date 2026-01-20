District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting reviews road accident scenario in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Darrang, was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Mangaldai, under the chairmanship of the District Commissioner and Chairperson of the DRSC, Pubali Gohain.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner reviewed the recent road accident scenario in the district based on detailed data analysis. The review revealed that a majority of road accidents were caused by human behaviour, with driver distraction identified as the most frequent root cause. Rear end collisions were found to be the most common type of accidents, largely due to sudden braking and inadequate following distance.

The analysis further highlighted area specific issues, with Sipajhar and Dalgaon police station areas showing a predominance of high-speed-related violations, while Dhula and Mangaldai police station areas were mainly affected by congestion-related conflicts. The Kharupetia police station area was found to be more vulnerable to road and weather-related factors.

Also Read: Bongaigaon: Road safety awareness programme held under National Road Safety Month