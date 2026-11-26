A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A four-day 'District Udyam Samagam-Swadeshi Mela' commenced on Wednesday at the TCPCC Field in Bapujinagar, Goalpara, with the objective of promoting local entrepreneurs, indigenous products, and self-help groups across the district. The fair, organised jointly by the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (ASIDC) and the District Industries and Commerce Centre, Goalpara, was formally inaugurated by Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung. MLA of Goalpara West (ST-reserved) constituency, Pabitra Rabha, was also present at the inaugural ceremony. Addressing the gathering, the MLA encouraged women entrepreneurs and self-help groups and called upon entrepreneurs engaged in small- and medium-scale enterprises to focus on increasing production and expanding the scope of their businesses and entrepreneurial activities.