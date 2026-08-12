Assam: District-level Panchayat Sammelan held in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A district-level Panchayat Sammelan was organised at the Natasurya Phani Sarma Auditorium in Goalpara on Monday under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Jeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), with a focus on strengthening the rural economy and creating sustainable livelihood and employment opportunities.

The programme brought together public representatives, panchayat functionaries, government officials, beneficiaries, and other stakeholders to discuss rural development, livelihood security, skill development, self-employment, empowerment of women's self-help groups, and improvement of rural infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, Jaleswar MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah, Zilla Parishad President Mahanta Rabha, CEO of Zilla Parishad Mriganka Choudhary, District Development Commissioner Pranab Kumar Bora, and BJP district President Dipank Nath, among others, stressed greater coordination among departments and active public participation for effective implementation of rural development programmes.

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