Assam: DK College, Mirza Unites Generations at NSS Volunteers' Meet

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The two-day old-new volunteers' meet of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Dakshin Kamrup (DK) College, Mirza, concluded on Monday with a series of interactive sessions, discussions, and cultural programmes.

The programme brought together former and present NSS volunteers, including those associated with the unit since its inception in 1977, providing an opportunity to revisit memories and experiences of their years of service.

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