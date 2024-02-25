Assam: Birth anniversary of journalist Parag Kumar Das celebrated at Parag Niketan, Morigaon

Morigaon: The 63rd birth anniversary of martyr Parag Kumar Das, a pioneer of the struggle for the rights of the people of Assam was celebrated with a day-long programme at Parag Niketan, Morigaon. The programme was inaugurated by MASS Morigaon District Committee secretary Manik Nath by lighting the lanterns in the programme.

The programme was also inaugurated by senior journalist Dalim Phukan and the wreath was laid at the portrait of martyr Parag Kumar Das. A seminar on ‘Blind Faith, Superstition and Science Mindset’ was held. The seminar was moderated by Jitumoni Nath, joint secretary, Parag Kumar Das Memorial National Education Center. General Secretary Bubumani Goswami explained the objective of the meeting at length.

