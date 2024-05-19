Assam: Doctor’s absence irks attendants, journalists at Digboi CHC

DIGBOI : Sensation gripped the Oil town of Digboi on Friday afternoon following the unofficial absence of an on-duty doctor here at Digboi CHC which has caused distress to a student lying on emergency chamber with severe chest pain and breathing issue.

According to the guardian attendants and school management committee accompanying the ailing student, the OPD doctor on duty Dr. Jitumoni Deori was missing unauthorizedly from the hospital for more than an hour while the patient continued groaning in acute chest pain.

Despite repeated contacts by the journalists on phone with the Incharge of the hospital Dr Niharika Borah, the said doctor did not turn to attend the emergency patients for more than an hour.

The doctor who has been allegedly practising in several private establishments outside the government hospital finally reported at 3.20 pm while the patient had been struggling since 2 pm in the bed without any doctor.

Ironically, when asked about his whereabouts during duty hours, the erring doctor reportedly hurled abuse and unethical words to the local journalists. He eventually tendered an apology for his misbehaviour.

When contacted, the Joint Director of Tinsukia also expressed shock at the unexpected and uncalled act of missing unofficially from his duty since 2 pm to 3.20 pm.

“However, the erring doctor would be showcaused officially,” informed the Joint Director.

Meanwhile, talking to The Sentinel, the general secretary of the Digboi Journalists Union Rajesh Upadhyay vehemently criticized the doctor for engaging derogatory remarks to the journalists in general and demanded of the upper hierarchy to take immediate action against the doctor.

The union also despised the hospital management committee for failing to ensure the attendance of the on duty doctor to attend the patients despite their physical availability.

“The union would submit a complaint to the Joint Director of Health, Tinsukia very soon demanding stringent action against the doctor,” said Upadhayay.

