Assam: Family Dispute in Digboi Turns Violent, Resulting in Machete Attack

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a young person named Amrit Thakur was allegedly brutally attacked in the Digboi town on Tuesday night.
The victim was allegedly stabbed near the railway gate in the Digboi Chariali area, which left him severely injured and covered in blood.
Amrit Thakur, who lives in Railway Station Dhobibasti in Digboi, was reportedly attacked by his wife's relatives from Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district.
Thakur has been trying to separate from his wife, whom he married in 2021, because of ongoing family conflicts. He had recently left his wife at her mother's house in Tingrai Chariali, Tengakhat.
Thakur stated after the attack that his wife's brother-in-law planned the assault. He alleged that the brother-in-law sent a group of thugs led by Aakash Debnath to attack him with a machete.
Thakur, who suffered injuries to his head and neck, has been moved to Tinsukia in critical condition.
