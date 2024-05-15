Assam: Family Dispute in Digboi Turns Violent, Resulting in Machete Attack

Thakur has been trying to separate from his wife, whom he married in 2021, because of ongoing family conflicts. He had recently left his wife at her mother's house in Tingrai Chariali, Tengakhat.

Thakur stated after the attack that his wife's brother-in-law planned the assault. He alleged that the brother-in-law sent a group of thugs led by Aakash Debnath to attack him with a machete.

Thakur, who suffered injuries to his head and neck, has been moved to Tinsukia in critical condition.