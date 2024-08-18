Assam Doctors Hold Candlelight March To Stand In Solidarity With Tragic Kolkata Incident

GUWAHATI: As the entire country is mourning the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, doctors, nurses, and medical staff from District Hospital Hatsingimari in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district has flocked to the streets on Saturday in a candlelight march.
This powerful display of solidarity comes in the midst of nationwide protest against the horrific crime that shook the nation to its core.
This gruesome incident has enraged the public, who are seeking justice for the victim and calling for increased protections for medical professionals.
The candlelight march has been led by Dr. Minhaz Choudhary, Joint Director of Health, and Dr. C.R. Roy, State Observer and Joint Director of Health (UIP).
The infuriated protesters are demanding for capital punishment for the perpetrators. The demonstrators have also advocated strongly for the implementation of a central law aimed towards ensuring the safety and security of healthcare workers, who often come across threats and violence while in duty.
District Immunization Officer Dr. Shirazul Islam, Superintendent of District Hospital Dr. Samsul Haque, District Program Manager Ruful Amin, District Media Expert Mir Ashif Shamim, District Community Mobilizer Sofiqul Islam, and District Accounts Manager Dipankar Biswas were present in the candlelight march to voice their anger.
Their participation further highlighted the urgency and seriousness of the issue at hand. The march proceeded through the campus of the District Hospital and attendees were seen holding candles and placards. It symbolized condemnation while signifying a beacon of hope for future change.
The protesters argued that the enactment of a robust central law is critical to safeguard medical personnel. A stringent law will ensure that healthcare workers can perform their duties without fear of violence or reprisal.
