Assam Doctors Hold Candlelight March To Stand In Solidarity With Tragic Kolkata Incident

GUWAHATI: As the entire country is mourning the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, doctors, nurses, and medical staff from District Hospital Hatsingimari in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district has flocked to the streets on Saturday in a candlelight march.

This powerful display of solidarity comes in the midst of nationwide protest against the horrific crime that shook the nation to its core.

This gruesome incident has enraged the public, who are seeking justice for the victim and calling for increased protections for medical professionals.