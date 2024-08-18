Assam on High Alert as Suspicious Devices Found; SITs Formed

GUWAHATI: In a startling development that has put Assam on high alert Special Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh announced discovery of several suspicious devices resembling bombs. This unsettling find has prompted immediate and robust response from law enforcement.

To tackle emerging threat, authorities have swiftly mobilized Special Investigation Teams (SITs). Each is led by Additional Superintendent of Police (SP). These specialized units are now at forefront of comprehensive probe to ascertain nature of discovered devices. They aim to track down those responsible for their creation and placement.

"Our foremost duty is to ensure safety and security of Assam's residents" asserted DGP Singh. "Following this alarming discovery, we convened urgent review meeting to devise most effective strategies moving forward. Let me be clear: anyone attempting to jeopardize lives of our citizens will face full force of law."

As Assam grapples with this threat state police are not only reinforcing their own efforts but are also calling on public for assistance. In a bid to gather crucial information, police have announced cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for credible leads concerning bomb-like devices reportedly planted by militant group ULFA (I).

The police issued statement urging residents to come forward with any information about individuals involved in manufacture transport, or placement of these dangerous devices. "We assure public that identities of those providing information will be kept strictly confidential" statement read.

In addition to broader search efforts, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah provided update on situation. Speaking to media Commissioner Borah confirmed discovery of IED-like objects at two different locations within city. While devices included circuits, detonators and various components crucial ignition and triggering mechanisms were notably missing.

This latest development has heightened vigilance across Assam as authorities work tirelessly to ensure city remains safe from potential attacks. Coordinated efforts of police and public are seen as pivotal in neutralizing threat posed by these devices. They play a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in region.