A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Sadou Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha, has begun preparations for its 34th foundation day celebrations, to be held over two days on December 24 and 25.

In this connection, a preparatory meeting was held on Saturday at the branch’s own building on Bir Raghav Moran Path at Rupaisiding. The meeting began with a chorus presented by members of the branch. Secretary Ranjita Gogoi Baruah conducted the proceedings, while branch president Dibyalata Deka presided over the meeting.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the celebrations. The programme on December 24 will include a subject-committee meeting and the formation of a new executive committee. The main events on December 25 will feature floral decorations, unveiling of a wall magazine, release of three books, presentation of the Jaymati Konwari Award and the Bina Deka Memorial Lecture in honour of the branch’s founder president, late Bina Deka.

According to literary secretary Sangeeta Baruah Deka, the three books to be released include the branch’s mouthpiece Meghmallar, a felicitation volume honouring senior member and poet Manjul Sharma, and a collection of selected writings from the branch’s wall magazines published over the past several years, titled Jyoti Snata.

Senior members Manjul Sharma, Geeta Goswami and Purnima Konwar have extended financial assistance towards the publication of the three books.

The meeting also recalled the literary achievements of the branch. At the recently held central Kuhi programme hosted by the Rupai Satdol Sakha Xahitya Xabha, 20 members of the Doomdooma branch released 20 books. The members also donated one book each to the branch library.

Winners of the Jaymati Konwari essay competition will be presented with certificates and cash awards during the foundation day celebrations. An invited speaker will deliver the Bina Deka Memorial Lecture. A song by Jinu Gohain and a poem recitation by newly inducted member Geetali Khanikar added to the solemnity of the proceedings. The meeting concluded with the singing of the Assam State Anthem.