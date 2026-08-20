Doomdooma Lekhika Samaroh Samiti holds monthly meet, highlights cultural significance of Sawan

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The monthly meeting of the Doomdooma Sakha Lekhika Samaroh Samiti was held at the branch at Bir Raghab Moran Path on Tuesday. The meeting, presided over by the branch President, Dibyalata Deka, was conducted by Secretary Ranjita Gogoi Baruah and began with the branch's rendition of the organisation's group song.

In the meeting, senior member Bina Devi Bordoloi delivered an insightful speech on the significance of the month of Sawan. Members Mala Baruah Kakati, Mira KatakiSarma, Purnima Konwar, Runumoni Dutta Bhuyan, and Jinu Gogoi enriched the proceedings with their songs and personal expressions.

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