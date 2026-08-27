Assam: Dr Abhijit Swami Appointed new Silchar Medical College & Hospital Principal

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Professor Dr Abhijit Swami has been appointed as the new Principal cum Chief Superintendent of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH). Dr Siddharth Singh, Commissioner and Secretary of the Medical Education and Research Department, in an order stated that Dr Swami would take over the charge of the in-charge principal as well as the chief superintendent of SMCH, replacing Dr Bhaskar Gupta.

The outgoing Principal, Dr Gupta, recently hit the headlines as his name was entangled in the controversial illegal spa cum salon episode in Silchar city. Police had raided two spa cum salons in a shopping mall and detained 28 women who were allegedly engaged in immoral activities. Interestingly, the space of one of the salons was owned by Sarmistha Gupta, wife of Dr Gupta.

Sources said that Dr Gupta himself appealed to the government to relieve him from the post of in-charge principal of the premier medical institute.

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