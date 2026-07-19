Minister Orders Removal of Commercial Vehicles from SMCH Campus to Ensure Smooth Emergency Access

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Minister Kaushik Rai directed the removal of commercial vehicles and private ambulances from inside the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) premises to facilitate smooth movement of emergency services. During a visit to the premier institute, Rai also instructed the authorities to install proper directional signage at different locations across the hospital campus for the convenience of patients and visitors. Rai stated that the authority should ensure one attendant for each in-house patient to avoid untoward incidents. Dr Bhaskar Gupta, the SMCH principal, acknowledged the frequent presence of unscrupulous individuals and touts on the campus. Directions were also issued for earmarking dedicated parking spaces for vehicles belonging to attendants of admitted patients

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