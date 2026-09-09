Arunachal CM Pema Khandu pays tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday paid tributes to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a timeless voice who united the Northeast and beyond. Khandu stated that Hazarika's songs traversed geographical boundaries to foster deep emotional integration.

"Your songs beautifully bridged the hearts of Northeast India and the rest of the world. In Arunachal, your melodies continue to resonate, inspiring peace, unity, and cultural pride. May your timeless legacy keep connecting generations," he said in a post shared on social media.

Echoing similar sentiments, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid profound reverence to the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', emphasising that the legendary artist's creations remain an enduring source of inspiration.

"Through his songs, words, and vision, he gave voice to the people, rivers, struggles, and spirit of the Northeast, leaving behind a cultural legacy that continues to inspire generations," Mein said.

He added that Dr Hazarika's work transcended ordinary art to serve as an everlasting bridge connecting diverse cultures and humanity at large.

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