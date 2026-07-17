Assam: Dr Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami donates Rs 1 cr to KBVS&ASU in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a remarkable act of generosity towards higher education, eminent educationist Dr Nandita Bhattacharya Goswami has donated Rs 1 crore, representing her lifetime savings from her teaching career, to the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBVS&ASU) in Nalbari. A former vice-principal of the erstwhile Cotton College, now Cotton University, and a distinguished Sanskrit scholar, Dr Goswami has set an inspiring example through her selfless contribution to the promotion of education and research.

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